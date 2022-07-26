IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Trump, Pence proxy fight in Arizona

    06:51

  • Bannon convicted of contempt of Congress

    04:11

  • Looming threat of extremist violence

    06:36

  • The Last Thing: Indefensible

    02:13

  • Trump’s moment in history

    05:52

  • Jan. 6th hearing details Trump’s “dereliction of duty”

    06:38

  • Jan. 6th cmte. focuses on Trump’s inaction

    08:11

  • The Last Thing: “Russia’s Hunger Games”

    03:08

  • “Lost, not stolen” report debunks Trump’s election lies

    06:05

  • Eve of primetime Jan. 6th hearing

    04:00

  • House votes to protect same-sex marriage

    06:14

  • The Last Thing: Boiling point

    02:38

  • Secret Service scrutinized over Jan. 6 texts

    03:39

  • Democrats bet on Roe to galvanize voters

    07:07

  • One night in America

    07:59

  • Critical week for Jan. 6th committee

    03:10

  • The effect redistricting has on your vote

    05:30

  • The Last Thing: Trolling Dr. Oz

    03:01

  • Jan. 6th cmte. subpoenas Secret Service

    03:40

  • More fallout from Uvalde shooting video

    05:35

11th Hour

Top Pence aides testify to 1/6 grand jury

03:20

Two former aides to Vice President Pence revealed they testified to a federal grand jury investigating the insurrection. It comes as the January 6th committee releases new evidence showing Trump’s resistance to condemn the Capitol rioters. Plus, the panel prepares to subpoena the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. And Trump returns to Washington, D.C. Tuesday for the first time since leaving the White House.July 26, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Trump, Pence proxy fight in Arizona

    06:51

  • Bannon convicted of contempt of Congress

    04:11

  • Looming threat of extremist violence

    06:36

  • The Last Thing: Indefensible

    02:13

  • Trump’s moment in history

    05:52

  • Jan. 6th hearing details Trump’s “dereliction of duty”

    06:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All