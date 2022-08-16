IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

Threats to federal law enforcement agencies on rise

04:21

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a joint bulletin warning of the heightened danger after the FBI searched the former president’s Florida property. And today, prosecutors are fighting to keep additional information about that search from becoming public. They cite “significant irreparable damage to this ongoing criminal investigation.”Aug. 16, 2022

