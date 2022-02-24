They speak in Russian, they have family in Russia — and they'd fight and die for Ukraine
NBC News' Matt Bradley reports from Kharkiv, Ukraine, the largest Russian-speaking majority city in the country. He contrasts Putin's messaging on the situation there with what is he seeing and hearing on the ground. "They don't see themselves as being oppressed," Bradley said. "It's unclear if they're going to get the kind of reception Putin... thinks they'll get."Feb. 24, 2022
