The state of American democracy

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The state of American democracy06:02
Jan. 6 committee pushes ahead despite defiant witnesses07:07
Aaron Sorkin on his new movie “Being The Ricardos”05:18
Mark Meadows sues the Jan. 6 committee04:31
U.S. Covid-19 cases approach 50 million06:44
Mark Meadows backs out of interview with Jan. 6 Committee06:17
U.S. Covid-19 cases increasing again06:20
11 months since the Jan. 6 insurrection04:48
Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin on the future of U.S. democracy04:36
CDC says Omicron could become dominant variant05:00
Several more cases of Omicron variant detected in U.S.05:24
Congress approves spending bill, avoids shutdown05:44
White House to announce new strategy to fight Covid this winter06:12
First case of Omicron variant confirmed in U.S.07:16
Concerns worldwide over Omicron variant07:16
Mark Meadows is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee05:20
The CDC says all adults should get booster shots01:25
‘Build Back Better’ facing obstacles in the Senate01:41
New book paints redeeming picture of King George III05:40
The state of American democracy06:02
Historians Michael Beschloss and Jon Meacham join Brian one last time to discuss the state of our democracy.Dec. 10, 2021
The state of American democracy06:02
Jan. 6 committee pushes ahead despite defiant witnesses07:07
Aaron Sorkin on his new movie “Being The Ricardos”05:18
Mark Meadows sues the Jan. 6 committee04:31
U.S. Covid-19 cases approach 50 million06:44