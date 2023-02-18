IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    The rise and fall of Rudy Giuliani

11th Hour

The rise and fall of Rudy Giuliani

05:48

Rudy Giuliani went from America’s mayor and celebrated crime fighter to Trump’s sidekick, peddling election lies. But a new MSNBC docuseries examines whether he really changed as much as Americans think. Director Rebecca Gitlitz joins.Feb. 18, 2023

