IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Elon Musk threatens to end Twitter deal

    05:39

  • For facts sake: GOP ads pulled

    02:33
  • Now Playing

    The “Prime time” plan

    03:32
  • UP NEXT

    History-making “spell-off”

    02:42

  • Journalists reflect on Russia’s war in Ukraine

    05:56

  • Second ex-Trump aide charged with contempt of Congress

    03:29

  • Congress stalls on stock ban

    05:19

  • Biden delivers speech on gun violence

    03:52

  • Tapes obtained by Politico reveal GOP plan to contest elections

    04:06

  • Jury reaches verdict in Depp-Heard trial

    08:14

  • Shooting at Oklahoma hospital kills four

    03:07

  • British tennis star calls for change

    02:53

  • Holiday weekend marked with mass shootings

    06:23

  • First funerals for school shooting victims

    03:38

  • Healing the division in America

    08:20

  • Impact of shootings on youth mental health

    09:17

  • Fmr. Columbine principal talks securing schools

    06:52

  • Lethality of AR-style rifles

    04:35

  • Sen. Murphy’s decade of pleading

    10:30

  • Gun laws in America

    06:03

11th Hour

The “Prime time” plan

03:32

The Jan. 6th committee plans to share insider testimony and previously unseen evidence to tell the story of the deadly assault on the Capitol in its first prime time public hearing on Thursday. It comes as the panel announces a second hearing set for Monday morning. Meantime, the DOJ charges longtime leader of the Proud Boys and four others with seditious conspiracy in connection the to the riot. Plus, another weekend of gun violence as negotiations continue on a bipartisan gun safety deal.June 7, 2022

  • Elon Musk threatens to end Twitter deal

    05:39

  • For facts sake: GOP ads pulled

    02:33
  • Now Playing

    The “Prime time” plan

    03:32
  • UP NEXT

    History-making “spell-off”

    02:42

  • Journalists reflect on Russia’s war in Ukraine

    05:56

  • Second ex-Trump aide charged with contempt of Congress

    03:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All