The “Prime time” plan

The Jan. 6th committee plans to share insider testimony and previously unseen evidence to tell the story of the deadly assault on the Capitol in its first prime time public hearing on Thursday. It comes as the panel announces a second hearing set for Monday morning. Meantime, the DOJ charges longtime leader of the Proud Boys and four others with seditious conspiracy in connection the to the riot. Plus, another weekend of gun violence as negotiations continue on a bipartisan gun safety deal.June 7, 2022