More Democratic governors are breaking with the White House on masks and lifting mandates in their states. Eugene Robinson and Matthew Dowd discuss how it could be a focal point in the upcoming midterms.Feb. 10, 2022
Now Playing
The politics of Covid
05:20
UP NEXT
Trump’s handling of WH records
05:31
Joy Reid explains American right-wing co-optation of Canadian anti-Covid vaccine mandate trucker protest
02:48
Why are we declaring victory over Covid?
10:36
Multiple states relax mask requirements amid decrease in new Covid cases
09:13
Mike Pence plays himself again, as MAGA 'wolves' stay on the hunt