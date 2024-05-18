The Nightcap: Trump's defense goes on attack against Michael Cohen

It was a pivotal week in the New York hush money trial against Donald Trump. Defense attorney Todd Blanche poked holes in former fixer Michael Cohen's testimony about a key 2016 phone call. And the former president was joined by a revolving door of loyal Republicans who helped him subvert the gag order. Stephanie discusses with Radhika Jones, Andrew Weissman, Nancy Giles and Michael Steele.May 18, 2024