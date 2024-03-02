IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Nightcap: Trump cases pushed closer to election
11:33

  • Nikki Haley knocks down possibility of ‘No Labels’ presidential bid

    08:27
  • Now Playing

    The Nightcap: Trump cases pushed closer to election

    11:33
  • UP NEXT

    Special Counsel Jack Smith proposes date for Trump classified docs trial

    03:03

  • 'It’s a good contrast to benefit Joe Biden': Dueling border visits

    12:18

  • 'This perma-crisis has been a feature': Government shutdown narrowly avoided

    05:30

  • 'The United States could be Alabama if they’re not careful': Former Sen. Doug Jones warns

    05:42

  • 'Casually sold American democracy down the river': SCOTUS agrees to hear Trump immunity claim, further delaying trial

    08:03

  • 'An unforced error': Key witness denies knowing details of affair between Fani Willis, Nathan Wade

    03:08

  • 'Democracy at its finest: Biden wins Michigan despite protest vote

    14:20

  • 'The vast majority of Democrats support a full ceasefire': Why Michigan primary could warn Biden

    08:25

  • Manhattan DA seeks gag order in Trump hush money case

    09:23

  • 'Young people feel disconnected from the political class:' Candidates struggle to win young voters

    08:58

  • 'Republicans are creating a generational divide': How the right is transforming America

    11:50

  • 'It’s a runaway train': Republicans shill for Trump at CPAC as government shutdown nears

    05:39

  • 'How far are conservatives willing to push their agenda?': Alabama embryo ruling sparks outrage

    05:28

  • Why aid to Ukraine actually boosts American manufacturing

    01:38

  • 'There is a coordinated campaign to distract' from Biden’s wins

    03:33

  • 'To offer IVF treatments in Alabama is untenable': Hospital suspends IVF after court ruling

    06:14

  • 'He had planted this lie': Key GOP impeachment admits to Russian intel ties

    09:08

  • ‘The moments that go viral matter‘: Biden campaign gears up for major opportunity

    07:13

11th Hour

The Nightcap: Trump cases pushed closer to election

11:33

Will Donald Trump see accountability before 2024? Danny Cevallos, Dan Nathan, Basil Smikle and John Fugelsang join Stephanie Ruhle to break down this week’s major news. The Supreme Court will take up the question of presidential immunity in the federal election interference case, the Fani Willis misconduct hearing wraps up, and Jack Smith requests a July start date for the classified documents case.March 2, 2024

  • Nikki Haley knocks down possibility of ‘No Labels’ presidential bid

    08:27
  • Now Playing

    The Nightcap: Trump cases pushed closer to election

    11:33
  • UP NEXT

    Special Counsel Jack Smith proposes date for Trump classified docs trial

    03:03

  • 'It’s a good contrast to benefit Joe Biden': Dueling border visits

    12:18

  • 'This perma-crisis has been a feature': Government shutdown narrowly avoided

    05:30

  • 'The United States could be Alabama if they’re not careful': Former Sen. Doug Jones warns

    05:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All