    The March on Washington, 60 years later

11th Hour

The March on Washington, 60 years later

As we mark the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, it acts as a sobering reminder of how much still needs to be done. LaTosha Brown and Kendra Cotton talk about how the march’s core ideas still resonate decades later.Aug. 26, 2023

    The March on Washington, 60 years later

