IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    The Last Thing: You’re Still the One

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    Economist Justin Wolfers: Inflation "awfully close to being normal"

    04:50

  • House Judiciary Committee grills FBI Director Wray

    03:40

  • Trump seeks lengthy delay in docs case

    02:34

  • GOP’s 'missing informant' facing criminal charges

    12:15

  • Meta launches Threads to rival Twitter

    05:51

  • Former U.S. officials held secret talks with prominent Russians

    07:10

  • Trump aide pleads not guilty in classified document case

    02:02

  • At least 17 mass shootings over Fourth of July weekend

    07:01

  • More of Mar-A-Lago search warrant unsealed

    02:51

  • The Last Thing: Defending Pride

    03:09

  • Supreme Court guts affirmative action

    16:58

  • The Last Thing: “It’s worth it in the end”

    01:20

  • One-on-one: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

    07:22

  • Rudy Giuliani met with special counsel prosecutors for voluntary interview

    03:09

  • The Last Thing: Wheel of Fortune!

    02:26

  • Supreme Court limits state powers over federal elections

    05:27

  • Report: Special counsel focused on Bedminster in Trump docs case

    04:06

  • Putin addresses Russia after short-lived rebellion

    10:07

  • Audio recording reveals Trump discussing classified document

    10:26

11th Hour

The Last Thing: You’re Still the One

02:18

Hoda Kotb surprised Shania Twain at Madison Square Garden to commemorate the success of her album “Come on Over” – and the two surprised the crowd with a special rendition of “You’re Still the One.”July 13, 2023

  • Now Playing

    The Last Thing: You’re Still the One

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    Economist Justin Wolfers: Inflation "awfully close to being normal"

    04:50

  • House Judiciary Committee grills FBI Director Wray

    03:40

  • Trump seeks lengthy delay in docs case

    02:34

  • GOP’s 'missing informant' facing criminal charges

    12:15

  • Meta launches Threads to rival Twitter

    05:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All