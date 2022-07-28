IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    The Last Thing: “Visions of a shared future”

11th Hour

The Last Thing: “Visions of a shared future”

To mark his 100th birthday, Emmy-winning producer Norman Lear reflects on what one of his most famous characters, Archie Bunker, would have thought of former President Trump.July 28, 2022

    The Last Thing: “Visions of a shared future”

