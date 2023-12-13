IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    The Last Thing: The Marvelous Mia

11th Hour

The Last Thing: The Marvelous Mia

Mia Armstrong – model, actress, and self-advocate – stars in a new movie called “A Christmas in New Hope.” This is the first time a child with Down syndrome has ever had a leading role in a Christmas movie. Dec. 13, 2023

