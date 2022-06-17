IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 1/6 cmte. pursues Ginni Thomas interview

    06:10
  • Now Playing

    The Last Thing: The famous escalator

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Pressure on Pence focus of third 1/6 hearing

    08:18

  • The Last Thing: Keeping kids healthy

    02:20

  • Follow the money: Trump’s fundraising trail

    06:57

  • Trump pressure campaign on Pence

    05:07

  • The Last Thing: Herschel Walker’s lies

    02:48

  • Economic concerns amid primaries

    08:50

  • Rep. Cheney previews next 1/6 hearing

    03:48

  • National security after Jan. 6th

    08:58

  • Trump election lies focus of second 1/6 hearing

    04:41

  • The Last Thing: The Big Lie

    02:47

  • One-on-one: Henry Winkler

    09:13

  • March for Our Lives rallies return

    05:41

  • 20 million Americans tune into first 1/6 hearing

    02:46

  • One-on-one with Rep. Jamie Raskin

    09:42

  • The Last Thing: Democracy on the line

    02:37

  • 1/6 committee concludes first public hearing

    02:19

  • Uvalde victims testify at gun violence hearing

    07:53

  • Fox’s caravan coverage “playbook”

    02:33

11th Hour

The Last Thing: The famous escalator

02:04

Seven years ago today, Donald Trump descended down an escalator at Trump Tower and announced he’s running for President. The flashback comes as the Jan. 6th committee wrapped up its fourth public hearing laying out Trump’s effort to pressure Mike Pence into overturning the 2020 election.June 17, 2022

  • 1/6 cmte. pursues Ginni Thomas interview

    06:10
  • Now Playing

    The Last Thing: The famous escalator

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Pressure on Pence focus of third 1/6 hearing

    08:18

  • The Last Thing: Keeping kids healthy

    02:20

  • Follow the money: Trump’s fundraising trail

    06:57

  • Trump pressure campaign on Pence

    05:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All