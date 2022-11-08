IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

The Last Thing: The blood moon eclipse

02:13

The Earth, sun and moon all align on November 8th – casting the moon in a deep red. The phenomenon won’t be seen again until 2025. And ahead of election day, the left and the right are claiming the eclipse as their own. Nov. 8, 2022

