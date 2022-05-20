IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • OK passes nation’s strictest abortion bill

    05:31
  • Now Playing

    The Last Thing: Strangers helping strangers

    03:09
  • UP NEXT

    New documentary shares legacy of George Carlin

    07:08

  • Capitol tours given on eve of 1/6 riot

    02:30

  • Violence linked to white supremacy rises

    05:54

  • Pennsylvania GOP Sen. race too close to call

    02:47

  • The Last Thing: Advice from Dr. Swift

    03:23

  • Community mourns Buffalo massacre victims

    04:22

  • Primary election races to watch

    06:32

  • Buffalo mass shooting aftermath

    04:00

  • The story behind the GameStop stock surge

    07:47

  • Elon Musk says the Twitter deal is “temporarily on hold”

    07:04

  • The Last Thing: “Life is for service”

    02:37

  • Political fallout of 1/6 subpoenas

    05:56

  • Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 5 GOP lawmakers

    04:02

  • Airbnb CEO on the future of work

    06:38

  • Senate fails to pass abortion rights bill

    03:43

  • Twitter ban reversal

    05:20

  • Abortion rights battle moves to Senate

    03:27

  • Senate to vote on abortion rights bill

    07:25

11th Hour

The Last Thing: Strangers helping strangers

03:09

As the war in Ukraine intensifies, Americans are stepping up to take in Ukrainian families and help them navigate the complicated resettlement process.May 20, 2022

  • OK passes nation’s strictest abortion bill

    05:31
  • Now Playing

    The Last Thing: Strangers helping strangers

    03:09
  • UP NEXT

    New documentary shares legacy of George Carlin

    07:08

  • Capitol tours given on eve of 1/6 riot

    02:30

  • Violence linked to white supremacy rises

    05:54

  • Pennsylvania GOP Sen. race too close to call

    02:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All