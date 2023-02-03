IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

The Last Thing: Speaking truth to lies

02:40

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson says he’s “horrified” by Tucker Carlson’s influence over Republicans, especially when it comes to Russia. Johnson sets the record straight about the war.Feb. 3, 2023

