    The Last Thing: She's that girl

11th Hour

The Last Thing: She’s that girl

02:01

Beyonce pays $100,000 to keep the D.C. Metro running after bad weather delayed her concert this weekend. We share the big time moves for her fans and her daughter.Aug. 8, 2023

    The Last Thing: She’s that girl

