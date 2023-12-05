IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Why White evangelicals continue to support Donald Trump

    08:49
  • Now Playing

    The Last Thing: Say it to me Santos

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Fresh warnings on a second Trump presidency

    03:16

  • Friday Night Cap: This year’s MVP

    07:02

  • Friday Nightcap: The future of Elon Musk's influence

    02:05

  • Friday Nightcap: Rep. Santos expulsion a 'masterclass of GOP politics'

    05:41

  • The Last Thing: Jumbo shrimp losses

    01:59

  • Is X Toast? The aftermath of Elon Musk’s outburst to advertisers

    08:34

  • Donald Trump’s gag order reinstated in civil fraud trial

    02:34

  • The Last Thing: The Rockefeller Tree Lighting

    01:36

  • Trump’s idea of the economy vs. the reality

    04:34

  • Former Deutsche Bank executive testifies in Trump NY civil trial

    02:02

  • The Last Thing: Giving Newsday

    01:56

  • Nikki Haley endorsed by Charles Koch-backed political network

    07:54

  • Report: Mike Pence reveals details in Trump’s federal election interference case

    02:17

  • The Last Thing: Be true to yourself

    02:03

  • Congress back from Thanksgiving break

    07:51

  • Israel & Hamas release more hostages as temporary truce continues

    03:24

  • Thanksgiving Eve panel: this week in politics

    08:56

  • The Israeli government says no hostages will be released before Friday

    03:26

11th Hour

The Last Thing: Say it to me Santos

01:44

While he may be expelled from Congress, George Santos has not left the public eye. The disgraced lawmaker has been found on Cameo, charging $200 for a personalized message. Meanwhile, HBO is reportedly developing a film based on a new book about the former New York Congressman, executive produced by VEEP’s Frank Rich.Dec. 5, 2023

  • Why White evangelicals continue to support Donald Trump

    08:49
  • Now Playing

    The Last Thing: Say it to me Santos

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Fresh warnings on a second Trump presidency

    03:16

  • Friday Night Cap: This year’s MVP

    07:02

  • Friday Nightcap: The future of Elon Musk's influence

    02:05

  • Friday Nightcap: Rep. Santos expulsion a 'masterclass of GOP politics'

    05:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All