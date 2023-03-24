IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

The Last Thing: “Save the kids”

02:39

The fight over how much power parents have over their child’s education made it to the House floor today. Republicans argued for the “Parents Bill of Rights,” while Democrats say that strategy to “save the kids” falls flat.March 24, 2023

