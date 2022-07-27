IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Critical economic week

    09:07

  • The Last Thing: An icon returns

    03:09

  • Top Pence aides testify to 1/6 grand jury

    03:20

  • Trump, Pence proxy fight in Arizona

    06:51

  • Bannon convicted of contempt of Congress

    04:11

  • Looming threat of extremist violence

    06:36

  • The Last Thing: Indefensible

    02:13

  • Trump’s moment in history

    05:52

  • Jan. 6th hearing details Trump’s “dereliction of duty”

    06:38

  • Jan. 6th cmte. focuses on Trump’s inaction

    08:11

  • The Last Thing: “Russia’s Hunger Games”

    03:08

  • “Lost, not stolen” report debunks Trump’s election lies

    06:05

  • Eve of primetime Jan. 6th hearing

    04:00

  • House votes to protect same-sex marriage

    06:14

  • The Last Thing: Boiling point

    02:38

  • Secret Service scrutinized over Jan. 6 texts

    03:39

  • Democrats bet on Roe to galvanize voters

    07:07

  • One night in America

    07:59

  • Critical week for Jan. 6th committee

    03:10

  • The effect redistricting has on your vote

    05:30

11th Hour

The Last Thing: Revisionist history

02:56

After Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn called economic success under Trump “pretty much a given,” we take a look back at the reality of the Trump economy.July 27, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Critical economic week

    09:07

  • The Last Thing: An icon returns

    03:09

  • Top Pence aides testify to 1/6 grand jury

    03:20

  • Trump, Pence proxy fight in Arizona

    06:51

  • Bannon convicted of contempt of Congress

    04:11

  • Looming threat of extremist violence

    06:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All