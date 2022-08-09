IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    The Last Thing: Remembering an icon

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    Trump world furious over Mar-a-Lago search

    06:36

  • FBI searches Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

    01:14

  • Conservative view of “democracy” on display at CPAC

    06:38

  • The Last Thing: Coral comeback

    00:52

  • Biden on verge of another victory

    03:49

  • Sinema signs off on Inflation Reduction Act

    12:02

  • The Last Thing: Remember your oath

    02:01

  • U.S. gas prices drop for 51st day straight

    01:29

  • Jurors award Sandy Hook parents $4M

    04:06

  • The Last Thing: Remembering a broadcast legend

    02:23

  • Future of the Inflation Reduction Act

    09:17

  • Federal grand jury subpoenas Pat Cipollone

    03:14

  • One-on-One with Sen. Joe Manchin

    10:03

  • The Last Thing: Mayah Strong

    01:48

  • Carried interest loophole on chopping block

    06:03

  • U.S. kills al-Qaeda leader

    09:41

  • The Last Thing: In Pete we trust

    03:55

  • Dissecting the GOP midterm strategy

    07:03

  • Mystery of missing 1/6 texts widens

    02:18

11th Hour

The Last Thing: Remembering an icon

01:58

“Grease” actress Olivia Newton-John dies at 73 after a three-decade battle with breast cancer.Aug. 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    The Last Thing: Remembering an icon

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    Trump world furious over Mar-a-Lago search

    06:36

  • FBI searches Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

    01:14

  • Conservative view of “democracy” on display at CPAC

    06:38

  • The Last Thing: Coral comeback

    00:52

  • Biden on verge of another victory

    03:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All