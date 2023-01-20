IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    The Last Thing: Remembering a Rock legend

    02:33
  • UP NEXT

    New twists in George Santos saga

    07:45

  • U.S. hits debt limit, sets stage for political battle

    01:32

  • The Last Thing: Those who serve

    02:41

  • McCarthy holdouts get spots on key committees

    08:15

  • U.S. to hit debt ceiling tomorrow

    03:14

  • One-on-One with Michael Schmidt

    06:46

  • McCarthy defectors get top committee assignments

    03:03

  • The Last Thing: The Embrace

    02:14

  • One-on-One with John Hendrickson

    10:21

  • New push for voting rights protections

    02:16

  • Friday Nightcap: George Santos goes to Washington

    08:09

  • Friday Nightcap: House GOP’s first week in power

    11:37

  • The Last Thing: Limitless

    02:46

  • One-on-One with Stephen A. Smith

    09:48

  • Special counsel to investigate Biden documents case

    03:59

  • The Last Thing: Gaslighting

    02:17

  • Capt. Sullenberger on FAA meltdown

    06:00

  • House GOP makes abortion bills priority in week one

    02:46

  • The Last Thing: Hollywood’s “Party of the Year”

    04:35

11th Hour

The Last Thing: Remembering a Rock legend

02:33

Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee David Crosby has died at the age of 81. We take a look back at his life.Jan. 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    The Last Thing: Remembering a Rock legend

    02:33
  • UP NEXT

    New twists in George Santos saga

    07:45

  • U.S. hits debt limit, sets stage for political battle

    01:32

  • The Last Thing: Those who serve

    02:41

  • McCarthy holdouts get spots on key committees

    08:15

  • U.S. to hit debt ceiling tomorrow

    03:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All