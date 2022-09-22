IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

The Last Thing: Protecting our democracy

02:35

The House passed a reformed version of the Electoral Count Act to avert another January 6th. But House republicans tried to argue the changes weren't needed. Rep. Liz Cheney fact checks their argument.Sept. 22, 2022

