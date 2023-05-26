The Last Thing: Our most valuable resource

- Now Playing
The Last Thing: Our most valuable resource02:32
- UP NEXT
Target removes some Pride merch after threats against employees10:37
Oath Keepers leader sentenced for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 case03:05
One year since Uvalde tragedy03:06
Surgeon general warns about teens on social media09:29
Ron DeSantis launches 2024 campaign on Twitter despite glitches02:02
Zelenskyy: 'Bakhmut is only in our hearts'05:19
DeSantis expected to announce 2024 bid on Twitter08:38
Trial date set in Trump hush-money case02:21
How a fake image of a Pentagon explosion went viral05:36
Story of migrants displacing homeless veterans was false06:31
Biden-McCarthy meeting 'productive' as default looms02:44
One-on-One with Rainn Wilson07:05
Friday Nightcap: Debt, DeSantis & Disney16:03
The Last Thing: ‘Everyone has a responsibility to do good’02:17
U.S. prosecutors link Chinese chemical firm to fentanyl crisis05:06
Frank Figliuzzi calls GOP-led weaponization hearing a ‘sad spectacle’06:31
The Last Thing: The Titanic will go on02:19
Biden and McCarthy agree to meet directly on debt limit07:53
- Now Playing
The Last Thing: Our most valuable resource02:32
- UP NEXT
Target removes some Pride merch after threats against employees10:37
Oath Keepers leader sentenced for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 case03:05
One year since Uvalde tragedy03:06
Surgeon general warns about teens on social media09:29
Ron DeSantis launches 2024 campaign on Twitter despite glitches02:02
Play All