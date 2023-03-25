IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

The Last Thing: Never take no for an answer

02:18

A third grader picked the first African American and Native American person to earn an international pilots license as her hero for a class project. But her teacher denied her choice. So the girl did just what her hero did – prove them wrong.March 25, 2023

Play All