IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Wake up with Morning Joe: Now available to watch live on Peacock

  • Anand Giridharadas: We need action from Democrats on gun reform

    11:32

  • John Heilemann: What's the body count on Critical Race Theory?

    07:52

  • Rep. McCarthy ignores question about Nashville school shooting

    01:34

  • Joe: This is a deliberate choice by the gun lobby to whip people into a frenzy

    08:23

  • Opponents of gun violence step up pressure on legislators cowed by gun lobby

    03:59
  • Now Playing

    The Last Thing: “Move beyond thoughts and prayers”

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    Biden urges Congress to pass an assault weapons ban

    08:29

  • Lawrence: Senate Chaplain tells GOP 'thoughts and prayers' aren't good enough

    12:58

  • Nancy Pelosi on assault weapons ban: We need 60 GOP votes in Senate to save lives

    09:49

  • Joy Reid talks one-on-one with Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi on Kevin McCarthy, more

    06:21

  • Hayes: The new attitude of GOP lawmakers is ‘American life is cheap’

    04:57

  • How Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt became a MAGA martyr

    06:07

  • Slotkin: Gun views are changing—and lawmakers are the last to realize

    03:51

  • 'It's absolutely devastating' Doctor describes what gun violence looks like in real life

    04:37

  • Biden on Nashville shooting victims: ’They should still be with us’

    02:12

  • Claire McCaskill: Democrats need to run on banning weapons of war

    04:56

  • Nashville school shooter bought seven firearms from five local gun stores

    01:21

  • Kasich: If Americans don’t protest gun violence, politicians will continue to 'look the other way’

    05:08

  • Nicole Hockley: ‘Cowards and profiteers’ are blocking gun reform, putting children’s lives at risk

    05:23

  • 'Congress has to act': Biden calls for reform after Nashville school shooting

    01:08

11th Hour

The Last Thing: “Move beyond thoughts and prayers”

02:18

Senate Chaplain Ret. Rear Admiral Barry C. Black delivers a plea for gun safety after three students and three faculty members were murdered in Tennessee.March 29, 2023

  • Anand Giridharadas: We need action from Democrats on gun reform

    11:32

  • John Heilemann: What's the body count on Critical Race Theory?

    07:52

  • Rep. McCarthy ignores question about Nashville school shooting

    01:34

  • Joe: This is a deliberate choice by the gun lobby to whip people into a frenzy

    08:23

  • Opponents of gun violence step up pressure on legislators cowed by gun lobby

    03:59
  • Now Playing

    The Last Thing: “Move beyond thoughts and prayers”

    02:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All