The Last Thing: Mayah Strong

- Now Playing
The Last Thing: Mayah Strong01:48
- UP NEXT
Dissecting the GOP midterm strategy07:03
Greg Abbott stayed at fundraiser for hours after Uvalde shooting new report finds01:50
The Last Thing: “A well-regulated militia”02:39
Beto O’Rourke on Uvalde City Council calling for Gov. Abbott to take action on guns05:03
Sandy Hook family seeks $150m in damages from Alex Jones10:02
David Hogg: Americans 'exhausted' with Washington's failure on guns04:27
Rep. Katie Porter: 'Shameful' gunmakers refuse to take responsibility03:13
Searching for solutions to America’s gun problem06:30
Biden slams GOP for opposing assault weapon ban at NOBLE conference07:36
'I had terrible nightmares' Indianapolis family shares encounter with random gun violence03:00
Joy Reid: What’s most disturbing is how guns are marketed to kids02:52
Highland Park mayor: We will only be safe with ‘federal initiative’ regarding assault weapons05:49
Sifting Through the Uvalde Evidence10:53
Sen. Chris Murphy: Senate must codify right to same-sex marriage, cannot ‘leave anything to chance’05:28
House Democrats move ahead with gun safety, marriage protection bills despite Senate block05:13
Beto O’Rourke: Texas mass shootings will continue ‘unless we change course’04:38
'Coward!': Outrage spills over at Uvalde school board meeting05:49
One night in America07:59
Lawrence: Uvalde report shows police were afraid of confronting AR-1515:24
- Now Playing
The Last Thing: Mayah Strong01:48
- UP NEXT
Dissecting the GOP midterm strategy07:03
Greg Abbott stayed at fundraiser for hours after Uvalde shooting new report finds01:50
The Last Thing: “A well-regulated militia”02:39
Beto O’Rourke on Uvalde City Council calling for Gov. Abbott to take action on guns05:03
Sandy Hook family seeks $150m in damages from Alex Jones10:02
Play All