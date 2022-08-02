IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    The Last Thing: Mayah Strong

    Dissecting the GOP midterm strategy

  • Greg Abbott stayed at fundraiser for hours after Uvalde shooting new report finds

  • The Last Thing: “A well-regulated militia”

  • Beto O’Rourke on Uvalde City Council calling for Gov. Abbott to take action on guns

  • Sandy Hook family seeks $150m in damages from Alex Jones

  • David Hogg: Americans 'exhausted' with Washington's failure on guns

  • Rep. Katie Porter: 'Shameful' gunmakers refuse to take responsibility

  • Searching for solutions to America’s gun problem

  • Biden slams GOP for opposing assault weapon ban at NOBLE conference

  • 'I had terrible nightmares' Indianapolis family shares encounter with random gun violence

  • Joy Reid: What’s most disturbing is how guns are marketed to kids

  • Highland Park mayor: We will only be safe with ‘federal initiative’ regarding assault weapons

  • Sifting Through the Uvalde Evidence

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: Senate must codify right to same-sex marriage, cannot ‘leave anything to chance’

  • House Democrats move ahead with gun safety, marriage protection bills despite Senate block

  • Beto O’Rourke: Texas mass shootings will continue ‘unless we change course’

  • 'Coward!': Outrage spills over at Uvalde school board meeting

  • One night in America

  • Lawrence: Uvalde report shows police were afraid of confronting AR-15

11th Hour

The Last Thing: Mayah Strong

After 66 days in the hospital, the final Uvalde school shooting survivor has been discharged from the hospital.Aug. 2, 2022

