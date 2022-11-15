IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    The Last Thing: Liberation of Kherson

    02:28
11th Hour

The Last Thing: Liberation of Kherson

02:28

People in the Ukrainian city of Kherson celebrated Russia’s retreat after eight months of occupation and got a surprise visit from President Zelenskyy.Nov. 15, 2022

