  • Why the Jan. 6 Josh Hawley video is about more than a senator running away

  • Looming threat of extremist violence

    The Last Thing: Indefensible

    Trump’s moment in history

  • Jan. 6th hearing details Trump’s “dereliction of duty”

  • Jan. 6th cmte. focuses on Trump’s inaction

  • Jan. 6 hearing shows Trump playing active role despite outwardly passive appearance

  • New Jan. 6 video shows congressional leaders salvaging democracy after Trump mob leaves

  • The only way to counter the right-wing bubble: Keep telling the truth

  • Watch: Full Jan. 6 committee hearing - Day 8

  • Highlights from Jan. 6 hearing on Trump's actions during attack on the Capitol

  • Former WH aide Pottinger: U.S. system of government ‘not something we should take for granted’

  • Rep. Luria calls Jan. 6 'personal': I never imagined the enemy would come from within

  • Rep. Liz Cheney claims Trump made purposeful choice to violate oath of office

  • Rep. Kinzinger: Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6 was a 'supreme violation of his oath of office' 

  • While some WH staff resigned on Jan. 6, others feared leaving Trump would add further risk

  • Trump told White House employee ‘Pence let me down’ following Jan. 6 riots

  • Jan. 6 committee plays raw tape of Trump's address the day after Capitol riot

  • Video shows Schumer and McConnell call Secretary of Defense Miller for help on Jan. 6

  • Oath Keepers’ audio communication shows interpretation of Trump’s ‘stay peaceful’ tweet

11th Hour

The Last Thing: Indefensible

Rep. Liz Cheney took a moment at the end of the public hearing to acknowledge all the brave people, specifically women, who’ve shared their stories of Trump’s “indefensible” actions.July 22, 2022

