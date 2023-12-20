IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'A masterful decision': Conservative scholar says Colorado decision will stand the test of time

    06:22

  • 'A War of Ideals': The culture wars entering U.S. classrooms

    09:30
    The Last Thing: Honoring Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

    02:36
    Psychologist talks unlocking your full potential

    07:16

  • Report: Justice Clarence Thomas pushed for higher salary, speaking fees

    05:43

  • 'Echoing' fascists: The rising alarm in Donald Trump’s rhetoric

    02:51

  • 'The Big Fail': Learning from the COVID-19 pandemic

    10:45

  • “Putin could be arm and arm with Donald Trump”: D.C.’s week in review: D.C.’s week in review

    05:16

  • 'We still have work to do': Rudy Giuliani ordered to pay $148M in damages

    02:23

  • The Last Thing: An icon immortalized

    01:55

  • SCOTUS to decide on access to abortion pill mifepristone. Understanding how the pill works

    05:35

  • A race to secure aid for Ukraine and Israel

    02:50

  • Ron Filipkowski on Comer’s promises on Biden impeachment inquiry

    07:46

  • U.S. Supreme Court to take on abortion pill battle

    08:24

  • House GOP formalizes Biden impeachment inquiry

    03:11

  • The inflation and the economy: fact vs. feeling

    07:00

  • The Last Thing: The Marvelous Mia

    01:48

  • Zelenskyy makes pitch to Republicans for Ukraine military aid

    07:31

  • The Last Thing: Back on the court

    01:51

  • Joan Donovan on the harms of disinformation after dismissal from Harvard

    06:33

The U.S. Supreme Court’s first female Justice Sandra Day O’Connor was eulogized by President Biden and Chief Justice Roberts. We take a look at her memorable legacy and extraordinary life.Dec. 20, 2023

