IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    The Last Thing: Herschel Walker’s lies

    02:48
  • UP NEXT

    Economic concerns amid primaries

    08:50

  • Rep. Cheney previews next 1/6 hearing

    03:48

  • National security after Jan. 6th

    08:58

  • Trump election lies focus of second 1/6 hearing

    04:41

  • The Last Thing: The Big Lie

    02:47

  • One-on-one: Henry Winkler

    09:13

  • March for Our Lives rallies return

    05:41

  • 20 million Americans tune into first 1/6 hearing

    02:46

  • One-on-one with Rep. Jamie Raskin

    09:42

  • The Last Thing: Democracy on the line

    02:37

  • 1/6 committee concludes first public hearing

    02:19

  • Uvalde victims testify at gun violence hearing

    07:53

  • Fox’s caravan coverage “playbook”

    02:33

  • First Jan. 6th public hearing preview

    03:45

  • Matthew McConaughey’s powerful plea

    07:18

  • Elon Musk threatens to end Twitter deal

    05:39

  • For facts sake: GOP ads pulled

    02:33

  • The “Prime time” plan

    03:32

  • History-making “spell-off”

    02:42

11th Hour

The Last Thing: Herschel Walker’s lies

02:48

Former football star turned Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker claims he worked in law enforcement and the FBI, but there’s no record of it. The claim joins a mounting list of falsehoods from the Trump-backed candidate.June 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    The Last Thing: Herschel Walker’s lies

    02:48
  • UP NEXT

    Economic concerns amid primaries

    08:50

  • Rep. Cheney previews next 1/6 hearing

    03:48

  • National security after Jan. 6th

    08:58

  • Trump election lies focus of second 1/6 hearing

    04:41

  • The Last Thing: The Big Lie

    02:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All