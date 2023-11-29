IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    The Last Thing: Giving Newsday

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    Nikki Haley endorsed by Charles Koch-backed political network

    07:54

  • Report: Mike Pence reveals details in Trump’s federal election interference case

    02:17

  • The Last Thing: Be true to yourself

    02:03

  • Congress back from Thanksgiving break

    07:51

  • Israel & Hamas release more hostages as temporary truce continues

    03:24

  • Thanksgiving Eve panel: this week in politics

    08:56

  • The Israeli government says no hostages will be released before Friday

    03:26

  • Reports: Negotiations for potential return of Sam Altman to OpenAI

    01:22

  • Elon Musk’s 'X' suing Media Matters for defamation

    03:04

  • New House speaker visits former President Trump in Florida

    08:48

  • Israeli government approves deal to release some hostages held in Gaza

    03:12

  • The Last Thing: Rosalynn Carter’s legacy

    02:45

  • The dangerous rhetoric of Donald Trump

    08:56

  • High stakes hearing over Trump gag order

    01:59

  • Week in Review with a presidential historian

    07:01

  • Trump’s partial gag order tested in appeals court

    03:06

  • A special sendoff to the 11th Hour’s executive producer

    01:17

  • The Last Thing: 'Do it for Lewiston'

    00:44

  • Whistleblower warns about risks teens face on social media

    08:14

11th Hour

The Last Thing: Giving Newsday

01:56

As the local news landscape starts to dwindle, we share an important reminder of why it’s needed and how you can show your support on this Giving Tuesday.Nov. 29, 2023

  • Now Playing

    The Last Thing: Giving Newsday

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    Nikki Haley endorsed by Charles Koch-backed political network

    07:54

  • Report: Mike Pence reveals details in Trump’s federal election interference case

    02:17

  • The Last Thing: Be true to yourself

    02:03

  • Congress back from Thanksgiving break

    07:51

  • Israel & Hamas release more hostages as temporary truce continues

    03:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All