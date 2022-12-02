The Last Thing: “Carol of the Bells”

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

An Ukrainian children’s choir is keeping the Christmas spirit alive with a special concert called “Notes from Ukraine.” The concert raises money to repair damaged infrastructure in the war-torn country and commemorates the 100th anniversary of when the popular Ukrainian song “Carol of the Bells” arrived in America.Dec. 2, 2022

