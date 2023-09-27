IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

The Last Thing: Beyhive to the rescue

02:10

Beyonce superfan Jon Hetherington posted on Tik Tok about being unable to attend the popstar’s concert because an airline could not accommodate his electric wheelchair. After fans helped make Jon’s Tik Tok go viral, not only was he able to attend the concert, he even got to meet Beyonce herself.Sept. 27, 2023

