IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Trump, Pence proxy fight in Arizona

    06:51

  • Bannon convicted of contempt of Congress

    04:11

  • Looming threat of extremist violence

    06:36

  • The Last Thing: Indefensible

    02:13

  • Trump’s moment in history

    05:52

  • Jan. 6th hearing details Trump’s “dereliction of duty”

    06:38

  • Jan. 6th cmte. focuses on Trump’s inaction

    08:11

  • The Last Thing: “Russia’s Hunger Games”

    03:08

  • “Lost, not stolen” report debunks Trump’s election lies

    06:05

  • Eve of primetime Jan. 6th hearing

    04:00

  • House votes to protect same-sex marriage

    06:14

  • The Last Thing: Boiling point

    02:38

  • Secret Service scrutinized over Jan. 6 texts

    03:39

  • Democrats bet on Roe to galvanize voters

    07:07

  • One night in America

    07:59

  • Critical week for Jan. 6th committee

    03:10

  • The effect redistricting has on your vote

    05:30

  • The Last Thing: Trolling Dr. Oz

    03:01

  • Jan. 6th cmte. subpoenas Secret Service

    03:40

  • More fallout from Uvalde shooting video

    05:35

11th Hour

The Last Thing: An icon returns

03:09

Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell surprised fans by returning to the Newport Folk Festival. It was her first public performance since a life-threatening brain aneurysm in 2015 left her unable to sing and play guitar. July 26, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Trump, Pence proxy fight in Arizona

    06:51

  • Bannon convicted of contempt of Congress

    04:11

  • Looming threat of extremist violence

    06:36

  • The Last Thing: Indefensible

    02:13

  • Trump’s moment in history

    05:52

  • Jan. 6th hearing details Trump’s “dereliction of duty”

    06:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All