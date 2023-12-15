IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

The Last Thing: An icon immortalized

01:55

The legendary Oprah Winfrey was honored at the National Portrait Gallery with a portrait. The artist, Chicago’s Shawn Michael Warren, painted the icon wearing the color purple, surrounded by Oak Trees and holding an olive branch – the symbol of peace. The Washington Post writes, “The age of Oprah is over, but her vision is now framed in Washington.”Dec. 15, 2023

