    The Israeli government says no hostages will be released before Friday

The Israeli government says no hostages will be released before Friday

The deal between Israel and Hamas to release the hostages along with a four-day pause in fighting brought hope to the families of those kidnapped. Now, Israel's government says no hostages will be released before Friday.Nov. 23, 2023

