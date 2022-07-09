IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Last Thing: Dolphins take Manhattan

    02:04
    The impact Roe’s reversal could have on foster care

    04:54
    Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal

    07:04

  • 1/6 cmte. questions Cipollone for 7 hours

    04:02

  • Former Japan Prime Minister Abe shot at campaign event

    02:54

  • The Last Thing: Remembering James Caan

    03:06

  • Front line perspective of the gun violence epidemic

    03:50

  • Fighting abortion trigger laws

    07:05

  • 1/6 panel enters crucial phase of investigation

    03:36

  • Political observers warn of the DeSantis threat

    04:41

  • The underreported aspect of the American economy

    02:19

  • Pat Cipollone to testify before 1/6 committee

    03:20

  • One-on-one with Jason Kander

    07:13

  • The Last Thing: Remembering lives stolen

    03:49

  • Parade shooting suspect charged with murder

    02:33

  • Biden announces Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients

    02:55

  • “The week that changed America”

    05:59

  • 1/6 cmte. examines possible witness tampering

    02:50

  • Supreme Court rules Biden admin. can end “Remain In Mexico” policy

    07:05

  • New questions over potential witness tampering in Jan. 6 probe

    12:20

11th Hour

The impact Roe’s reversal could have on foster care

04:54

With Roe v. Wade overturned, America’s foster care system is bracing for the worst. Sarah Sentilles shares her experience and explains how abortion bans could strain an already overwhelmed system.July 9, 2022

