  • Tennessee Republicans say red flag gun law is unlikely to pass

  • Breaking down the status of key Trump investigations

    The gun violence epidemic in America

    The right-wing paranoia problem

  • Fred Guttenberg reacts to recent mistaken shootings, calls for stricter gun control measures

  • Vanderbilt Psychiatrist on Rash of Shootings: 'People are trained to see other people as threats'

  • 'Why couldn't you call 911?': Ralph Yarl's father calls for justice

  • Anand Giridharadas: We aren't just dividing as a society, we are de-developing

  • How the current gun crisis is impacting our daily lives

  • WH: House GOP needs to show courage and act on gun reform

  • History's bad intentions reflected in 'stand your ground' shootings

  • ‘A blessing’: Ralph Yarl’s attorney gives up update on his condition

  • McCarthy’s debt limit plan targets Biden’s agenda

  • 'Existing while Black’: Kansas City Mayor on why Ralph Yarl was shot

  • Two arrested in connection with deadly Alabama party shooting

  • Two Texas high school cheerleaders shot after accidentally getting into the wrong car

  • TN Rep. Justin Jones calls for a special session to address gun violence

  • 'Stand your ground' makes dangerous mix of guns and fear of young Black men

  • Ralph Yarl’s aunt on his recovery: He's loving the love he's getting from everyone

11th Hour

The gun violence epidemic in America

The country is reeling from the shootings of Ralph Yarl, Kaylin Gillis, cheerleaders in Texas and a family in North Carolina, who were all shot for making everyday mistakes. Charles Coleman, Frank Figliuzzi and Ryan Busse join to discuss how gun culture plays into the violence in the U.S., where knocking on the wrong door can be deadly.April 21, 2023

