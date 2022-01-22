The future of elections

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
After two voting bills failed in the Senate this week, there’s a bipartisan effort to overhaul the "Electoral Count Act" governing how Congress counts and certifies presidential election results. Victoria DeFrancesco Soto and Matthew Dowd join.
