The future of Build Back Better

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
The future of Build Back Better06:01
UP NEXT
Justice Breyer to retire from Supreme Court08:28
Jan. 6th hero officer breaks silence05:03
GOP vs. voting rights06:55
Special grand jury approved in Trump election probe05:55
The future of elections05:05
Trump White House records released05:58
Biden strengthens warning to Russia05:24
1/6 committee calls on Ivanka Trump05:12
Fears of Ukraine invasion heighten04:30
Senate Republicans block voting rights05:18
Gen Z’s powerful political influence06:17
NY AG takes action against Trump family07:32
Jan. 6 panel targets Trump’s inner circle05:40
Trump tests waters for 2024 run06:54
Senate showdown over voting rights05:44
Trump ramps up rally schedule06:17
Oath Keepers founder in court04:05
RNC threatens pullout from Presidential debates05:13
The future of Build Back Better06:01
As President Biden meets with some of the nation’s top CEOs to salvage Build Back Better, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talks about one of its biggest roadblocks, Sen. Joe Manchin.Jan. 27, 2022
Now Playing
The future of Build Back Better06:01
UP NEXT
Justice Breyer to retire from Supreme Court08:28
Jan. 6th hero officer breaks silence05:03
GOP vs. voting rights06:55
Special grand jury approved in Trump election probe05:55