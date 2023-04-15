IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

The Friday Nightcap: The deepening divide

11:36

Our Friday Nightcap panelists weigh in on the widening split between Democrats and Republicans across the country, specifically in the state of Florida where Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken conservatism to a new level. Mara Gay, Fmr. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, Joe Nocera, and Evan McMorris-Santoro join.April 15, 2023

