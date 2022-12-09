IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

The fight to free Americas held overseas

06:19

As Brittney Griner is released, some groups say the work to bring other Americans home is far from over. Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson shares his organization’s hard work to free Griner and what’s next for other Americans held overseas.Dec. 9, 2022

