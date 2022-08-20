IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

The “female factor” at the ballot box

07:20

The Roe reversal has galvanized women to register to vote but will they show up at the polls in November? Rachel Bitecofer and John Della Volpe explain why it depends on how “red” the state is.Aug. 20, 2022

