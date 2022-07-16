IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

The effect redistricting has on your vote

05:30

A not-so-secret tactic has ensured Republicans hold onto power in their districts. Former Attorney General Eric Holder, Marc Elias and Sophia Lin Lakin weigh in on the consequences of gerrymandering and how it’s chipping away at voting rights.July 16, 2022

