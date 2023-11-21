The dangerous rhetoric of Donald Trump

The Last Thing: Rosalynn Carter’s legacy02:45
- Now Playing
The dangerous rhetoric of Donald Trump08:56
- UP NEXT
High stakes hearing over Trump gag order01:59
Week in Review with a presidential historian07:01
Trump’s partial gag order tested in appeals court03:06
A special sendoff to the 11th Hour’s executive producer01:17
The Last Thing: 'Do it for Lewiston'00:44
Whistleblower warns about risks teens face on social media08:14
David DePape convicted in Paul Pelosi hammer attack case03:34
The Last Thing: When Leslie met Kornacki02:53
Sen. Manchin says he’d 'absolutely' consider presidential run06:18
Pres. Biden & China's President Xi meet in effort to smooth tensions02:18
The Last Thing: Congress needs a timeout02:24
New hope for treating veterans with PTSD06:17
Emergency protective order filed in the Georgia election interference case02:49
The Last Thing: World Kindness Day01:59
Israeli forces tighten control of Gaza city amid growing calls for a ceasefire07:37
Alarming language from Trump as he ramps up 2024 campaign02:28
Friday Nightcap: Should companies weigh in on Israel-Hamas war08:16
Interfaith Panel: Combating Religious Hatred on Campus09:09
The Last Thing: Rosalynn Carter’s legacy02:45
- Now Playing
The dangerous rhetoric of Donald Trump08:56
- UP NEXT
High stakes hearing over Trump gag order01:59
Week in Review with a presidential historian07:01
Trump’s partial gag order tested in appeals court03:06
A special sendoff to the 11th Hour’s executive producer01:17
Play All