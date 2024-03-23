IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The biggest question about Trump’s Truth Social merger
March 23, 2024

11th Hour

The biggest question about Trump’s Truth Social merger

06:23

The former president's social media company is going public and he stands to make potentially $3 billion dollars from his shares. Could that help cover his $464 billion dollar civil fraud fine in New York? Stephanie Ruhle breaks it down with Ron Insana and Bill Cohan.March 23, 2024

