IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Thanksgiving Eve panel: this week in politics

    08:56
  • UP NEXT

    The Israeli government says no hostages will be released before Friday

    03:26

  • Reports: Negotiations for potential return of Sam Altman to OpenAI

    01:22

  • Elon Musk’s 'X' suing Media Matters for defamation

    03:04

  • New House speaker visits former President Trump in Florida

    08:48

  • Israeli government approves deal to release some hostages held in Gaza

    03:12

  • The Last Thing: Rosalynn Carter’s legacy

    02:45

  • The dangerous rhetoric of Donald Trump

    08:56

  • High stakes hearing over Trump gag order

    01:59

  • Week in Review with a presidential historian

    07:01

  • Trump’s partial gag order tested in appeals court

    03:06

  • A special sendoff to the 11th Hour’s executive producer

    01:17

  • The Last Thing: 'Do it for Lewiston'

    00:44

  • Whistleblower warns about risks teens face on social media

    08:14

  • David DePape convicted in Paul Pelosi hammer attack case

    03:34

  • The Last Thing: When Leslie met Kornacki

    02:53

  • Sen. Manchin says he’d 'absolutely' consider presidential run

    06:18

  • Pres. Biden & China's President Xi meet in effort to smooth tensions

    02:18

  • The Last Thing: Congress needs a timeout

    02:24

  • New hope for treating veterans with PTSD

    06:17

11th Hour

Thanksgiving Eve panel: this week in politics

08:56

A pre-Thanksgiving deep dive into the contentious topics likely to come up during dinner. Brendan Buck, Charlie Dent, and Victoria join us to break down the facts of today’s biggest stories.Nov. 23, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Thanksgiving Eve panel: this week in politics

    08:56
  • UP NEXT

    The Israeli government says no hostages will be released before Friday

    03:26

  • Reports: Negotiations for potential return of Sam Altman to OpenAI

    01:22

  • Elon Musk’s 'X' suing Media Matters for defamation

    03:04

  • New House speaker visits former President Trump in Florida

    08:48

  • Israeli government approves deal to release some hostages held in Gaza

    03:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All