    Taylor Swift is named Time magazine's person of the year

11th Hour

Taylor Swift is named Time magazine's person of the year

Mega superstar Taylor Swift has been named Time Magazine’s 2023 person of the year. From her massively popular Era’s Tour to being an all-around pop culture icon, we talk to the first-ever “Swiftie” reporter, Bryan West, about her legacy.Dec. 7, 2023

